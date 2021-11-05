Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:NSR traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.47. 1,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,816. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$536.53 million and a PE ratio of 43.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSR. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

