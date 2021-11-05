Nord/LB Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €6.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBK. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.08 ($7.15).

Shares of CBK opened at €6.55 ($7.70) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.82. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 52-week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and a PE ratio of -2.45.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

