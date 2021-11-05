Northern Trust Corp Has $26.93 Million Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 72.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 619,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,662,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $26,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,759,000 after buying an additional 2,866,175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,652,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,602,000 after buying an additional 186,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,365,000. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

NYSE SNN opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 43.41%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

