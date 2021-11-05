Northern Trust Corp Has $27.66 Million Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,854,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 107,279 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $27,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 351,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $64,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.19.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

