Northern Trust Corp Has $27.82 Million Stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.40% of Meredith worth $27,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,450,000 after buying an additional 74,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 99.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meredith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

MDP opened at $58.23 on Friday. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.07.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Meredith had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Meredith’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

