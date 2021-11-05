Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.46% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $28,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $184,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $203,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,968,625 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TNDM opened at $132.51 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $142.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,650.73 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.76.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

