Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 859,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $28,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

