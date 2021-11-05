Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,602 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,602 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $28,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in LTC Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in LTC Properties by 10.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in LTC Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NYSE LTC opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.94. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

