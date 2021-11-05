Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,397 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,014,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,397 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $26,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $679,116.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,663,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,575,722.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $318,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,807 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 580,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,783,094. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $35.75 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.