Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Northwest Natural updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,909. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.91%.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

