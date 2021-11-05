Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Posts Earnings Results

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%.

NYSE NVO traded down $3.18 on Friday, hitting $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $115.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $91.42. The firm has a market cap of $265.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $73,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

