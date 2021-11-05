NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NOW had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DNOW opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. NOW has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NOW stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of NOW worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

