NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) General Counsel Sells $442,003.65 in Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) General Counsel Alessandra Daigneault sold 33,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $442,003.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ NRXP opened at $8.92 on Friday. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,407,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

