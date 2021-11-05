NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) General Counsel Sells $442,003.65 in Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) General Counsel Alessandra Daigneault sold 33,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $442,003.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ NRXP opened at $8.92 on Friday. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter.
About NRx Pharmaceuticals
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
