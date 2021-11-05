Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.31 Million

Brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to announce $368.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $377.40 million. Nutanix reported sales of $312.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $35.65. 1,070,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

