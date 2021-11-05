Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,872 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $27,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 33.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $695,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,159,000 after buying an additional 296,467 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,369.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 132,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 123,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,052,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,266,565 shares of company stock valued at $206,558,421 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

