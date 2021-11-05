Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,959 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $28,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Graham by 8.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Graham by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 36.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graham by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $591.56 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $408.55 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

