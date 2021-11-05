Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,657,214 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,657,214 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Pure Storage worth $26,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

