Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has decreased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 alerts:

NXQ stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.