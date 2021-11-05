NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $320.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $277.70 and last traded at $277.31, with a volume of 409485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $265.98.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.66.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $742.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.