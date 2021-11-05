OC Oerlikon’s (OERLF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 10.50 to CHF 12 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

OERLF traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $10.95. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. OC Oerlikon has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

