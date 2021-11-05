Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,572 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PAVE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.21. 793,730 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

