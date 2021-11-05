Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 192,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,021,000.

Shares of IWS traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,831. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

