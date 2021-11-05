Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 733 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.19 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.88 and a 200 day moving average of $151.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.