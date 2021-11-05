Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 541.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 208,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 214.4% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYH traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $307.30. 390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,685. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $247.57 and a 12 month high of $321.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.22 and a 200-day moving average of $297.21.

