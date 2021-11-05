Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44,483.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 53,380 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 247,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after buying an additional 45,419 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.24. 651,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,894,799. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.93 and a 200 day moving average of $223.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.91 and a 12-month high of $240.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

