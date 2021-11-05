Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.28. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 847,943 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ocean Power Technologies by 186.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.