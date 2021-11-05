Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,540 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $37,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Olin by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLN. Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

OLN opened at $60.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.26%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

