Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.30

Shares of Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 27816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olympus Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

