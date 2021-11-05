Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

