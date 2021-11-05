Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Earnings Results

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.32. 240,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.88 and a 200 day moving average of $150.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $90.60 and a 1-year high of $182.73.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,260. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

