Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of General Electric in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

Shares of GE stock opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.96 and its 200 day moving average is $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.33, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,984,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587,272 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 107.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,325,000 after buying an additional 31,449,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630,869 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.