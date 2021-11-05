Oppenheimer Comments on Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.38.

ROK opened at $341.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $231.74 and a 1-year high of $345.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $445,601,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after purchasing an additional 282,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 243,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after acquiring an additional 190,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,018 shares of company stock worth $1,279,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.39%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

