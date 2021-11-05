Oppenheimer Comments on T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.55.

TMUS stock opened at $122.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $114.69 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

