Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 166,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 96,943 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,500. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

