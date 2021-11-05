Oppenheimer Increases Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $360.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2023 earnings at $11.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.38.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $341.89 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $231.74 and a 52-week high of $345.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.76 and a 200-day moving average of $294.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.