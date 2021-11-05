Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $28.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.