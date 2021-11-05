Orbit Chain (ORC) One Day Volume Tops $17.23 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $331.43 million and approximately $17.23 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 551,828,865 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

