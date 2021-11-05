Orchard Capital Managment LLC Acquires 73,795 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,795 shares during the period. Mueller Water Products makes up 2.5% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,001,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 721,883 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 691,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,665,000 after purchasing an additional 639,975 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MWA traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,955. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $84,961.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,144 shares of company stock valued at $676,344 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

