Orchard Capital Managment LLC Buys 30,187 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares during the quarter. Arcosa accounts for approximately 3.3% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Arcosa worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arcosa by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 34,049 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Arcosa by 104,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arcosa by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 263,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 150,636 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Arcosa by 444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

