Orchard Capital Managment LLC Buys New Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 845 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $192.79 and a 12-month high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

