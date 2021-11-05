Orchard Capital Managment LLC Has $20.72 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 446,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,859 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial comprises about 6.0% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $20,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after acquiring an additional 152,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,039,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 299,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 536,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

AX stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. The company had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. B. Riley downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

