O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $29.25 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $29.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $26.88. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $633.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $614.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 93.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,580. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

