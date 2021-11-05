Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Ormat Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ormat Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

ORA stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.91.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ormat Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 1,168.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of Ormat Technologies worth $51,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

