Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,013 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of Orthofix Medical worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $731.87 million, a P/E ratio of -88.48 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

