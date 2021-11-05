Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells $644,690.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $644,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $779,360.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Martin Vazquez sold 6,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $357,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.49.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,723,000 after buying an additional 476,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after buying an additional 41,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 314.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after buying an additional 2,906,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 185.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after buying an additional 2,406,768 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.