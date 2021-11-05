Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 42,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

