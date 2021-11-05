Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Sells $273,350.00 in Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after acquiring an additional 306,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after acquiring an additional 257,525 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 575,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 236,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,621,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after acquiring an additional 196,269 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

