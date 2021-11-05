Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $23,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,779,000 after buying an additional 306,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,900,000 after buying an additional 257,525 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 575,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,014,000 after buying an additional 236,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,291,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

