Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of PCRX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.50. 8,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.97. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

