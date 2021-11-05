Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $16,853,419.31 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $16,853,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,751,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,958,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

